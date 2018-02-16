Action against those protesting against inter-caste marriage

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): In his submissions before the Supreme Court in connection with cases of so called honour killings by Khap Panchayats, Amicus Curiae Raju Ramachandran on Friday stated that action would be initiated against those involved in protesting a marriage between consenting adults.

The report, however, refrained from using the term 'Khap' and used 'assembly of persons' instead.

In a February 5 hearing of the matter, the apex court came down heavily on the Khap Panchayats, advising them against taking the law into their own hands in the name of so-called honour killing.

Earlier on January 16, the court also rapped the Centre for failing to prevent attacks on couples who married into different caste or faith. The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, said, "If the Centre does not act against Khap Panchayats, then the court will step in." The apex court also observed that "no Khap Panchayat or society can question" the decision of an adult man and woman opting for an inter-caste marriage. (ANI)