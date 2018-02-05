Action will speak for itself: Army on Pak ceasefire violation

[India]February 05 (ANI): A day after four army personnel lost their lives in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Sarath Chand on Monday assured that India would keep giving a befitting reply.

Speaking to media, Lt Gen. Chand said, "Pakistan army supports the terrorist in infiltration. We have been responding appropriately and retaliating in equal measure. We will continue with our process of giving a befitting reply. Action will speak for itself."

One officer and three jawans lost their lives after the Pakistan Rangers initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, mortars and missiles, in Bhimber Gali sector on Sunday. Earlier today, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said that India would not forgive Pakistan for the attack. "We will not forgive Pakistan's actions. It will prove to be Pakistan's foolishness and will cost them dearly," Ahir told ANI. In the recent past, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the Line of Contro (LoC) killing and injuring Indian troops. (ANI)