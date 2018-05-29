Activate India, Kazakhstan parliamentary dialogue

[India], May 29 (ANI): Kazakhstan's Ambassador to India Bulat Sarsenbayev, on Tuesday, emphasized the importance of activating bilateral parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries and suggested organising a visit of Indian parliamentarians to Kazakhstan in the near future.

Ambassador Sarsenbayev made this suggestion when he called on the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan, along with his delegation today.

During the meeting, topical issues of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as interactions within the multilateral framework were discussed.

The Kazakh envoy, according to an Embassy of Kazakhstan release, noted that Astana attaches great importance to the development of comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with India, which Kazakhstan sees as one of its key partners in South Asia. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the intensification of bilateral cooperation, the basis of which are regular meetings between leaders of both countries. Ambassador Sarsenbayev, according to the embassy release, invited the Indian side to take active part in events related to the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Astana as Kazakhstan's capital. He also informed that in comparison with indicators of 2016, the bilateral turnover between Kazakhstan and India for 2017 grew by almost 35 percent, amounting to 945.7 million US dollars. At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Sarsenbayev thanked the Lok Sabha Speaker and expressed his confidence in the further expansion and strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries. (ANI)