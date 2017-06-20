Activist lashes at UP, Haryana Govt. over increasing crimes against women

[India], June 20 (ANI): Following the incident where a woman was gangraped in a moving vehicle in Sohna and was later thrown out in an unconscious state in Greater Noida, women activist Annie Raja on Tuesday lashed out at the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for creating a fear among the women of the country.

Talking to ANI, Annie Raja said it was an example of the failure of both governments.

"Both the places the BJP is governing. Such incidents are happening regularly in these states, but no action has been taken as yet. Why the governments of both thess states are not deploying more security. They have created a fear in the minds of the women. On that account, they are very successful. It is very shameful that they are not serious and are not taking any steps to prevent such things," she added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi blamed the mindset of the youth for such incidents. "There is something wrong happening in the minds of youth; we need to understand that. Somewhere, they have a fear for committing such crimes. So they use cars and other means. Calling such people animals will be like insulting animals," she said. A woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Sohna, Haryana, before she was thrown out in Greater Noida. According to the primary information, the woman belongs to Gurugram and was in the Sohna area at around 8-8:30 p.m. yesterday, when some people, driving a Swift car, dragged her inside and raped her. (ANI)