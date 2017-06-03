Activities hampering peace in J-K will be dealt firmly, assures Nirmal Singh

-K) [India] June 3 (ANI): Following the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launching a massive crackdown on Separatists over terror funding in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Saturday asserted that central government will be firmly dealing with the activities hampering peace in the Valley.

"The central government has shown that this government is not going to tolerate anything wrong. Activities which will hamper the peace of the Valley will be dealt strongly; also the government is not going to compromise. Law will take its own course," Singh told reporters.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir earlier in the day said that action against the separatists in Kashmir won't stop till they are taught real meaning of 'Azadi'. The NIA has seized at least Rs. 1.5 crore cash, and incriminating documents in the raids conducted on Saturday in Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana at locations related to Separatist leaders. The letterheads of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hijbul Mujahideen (HM), pen-drives, laptops have also been seized from the locations. Some of the Separatists' names, whose locations are being raided, are Hurriyat leader Raja Kalwal, and the recently suspended Hurriyat leader Naeem Khan. The NIA had started its probe on May 20 after a sting operation showed Naeem Khan confessing receiving funding by Pakistan to separatists in Kashmir. (ANI)