Actor Armaan Kohli arrested for assaulting girlfriend

[India], June 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, was arrested by Mumbai police on Tuesday.

Last week, a case was registered against Armaan Kohli at Mumbai's Santacruz police station for allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend.

The victim, who accused the actor of assault, was hospitalised in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Armaan and his girlfriend were said to be in a live-in relationship since 2015. They met through a common friend and soon started dating. (ANI)