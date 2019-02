[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok-Sabha elections, veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee on Monday joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and other senior leaders.

The 83-year-old actor may contest the Lok Sabha polls from any parliamentary constituency in West Bengal.

The actor had contested general elections in 2014 from New Delhi as a Trinamool Congress candidate but could only manage to secure 909 votes. (ANI)