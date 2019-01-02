Actor Moushumi joins BJP ahead of Lok-Sabha polls

Ahead of the Lok-Sabha elections, veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in New Delhi.

"I have not joined BJP for any post but to work for the party. I will accept whatever responsibility party bestows on me," said Chatterjee soon after becoming a member of BJP.

In 2004, she had contested the General Assembly elections as a Congress candidate in a West Bengal constituency. After joining the BJP, she is likely to campaign for the party in West Bengal during the Lok-Sabha polls. (ANI)