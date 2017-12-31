Actor Rajinikanth ends suspense, confirms his political entry

However, Rajinikanth appealed to his fans to not enter into any political stint until he forms the party, and also called out to his fans to assist him in forming the structure of the party.
"Truth, work and growth will be the three founding principles for our party. I request the fan clubs to assist in making arrangements to give a structure to the party. The fan club should make sure that our message should reach every place. Till that time, I would like to tell everyone to not enter political controversy, fight or shout at politicians. The party will be formed at the right time, and we should work towards fulfilling our promise," he said.
He has been fantastic as Abhineta but flop as Neta . Will he be able to overcome his political infirmities as person of non-Tamil origin which both MGR and #Jayalalitha could? @superstarrajini— Prabhu Chawla (@PrabhuChawla) December 31, 2017
Hearty welcome @superstarrajini sir to Politics. His speech on the entry is fabulous & absolutely clear on the step by step approach to his entry. I am confident he is going to make a big difference to TN Politics soon. Let's welcome Thalaivar— Dhananjayan Govind (@Dhananjayang) December 31, 2017
Hats off to @superstarrajini for his bold and daring decision to enter the murky world of TN politics. He also made a comment that his party will be driven by “spiritual” ideology and he is not an atheist. He can make a change. pic.twitter.com/fFRoSLBklq— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 31, 2017