Actor Rajinikanth ends suspense, confirms his political entry

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday ended the suspense over his political plan and announced his decision on joining politics on the last day of 2017.





"My political entry is definite. In next assembly elections I will form a party and will contest all constituencies in Tamil Nadu," he said.





"Truth ,work and growth will be the three mantras of our party."

The actor slammed the current politics ruling Tamil Nadu and said that they are robbing the state of its own money and it was time to 'bring a change from the base'.



Rajinikanth noted that he was compelled to enter politics and start a new political party after looking at TN's political scenario. He also hinted that he will look into contesting the parliament elections later. "Just before parliament elections, I will take a decision whether I will contest parliament elections or not. I am entering politics, not for the sake of posts."

Stressing on the need to for change, he said that he will work for the Tamils hopes that the people of Tamil Nadu will support him and shower love as always. However, Rajinikanth appealed to his fans to not enter into any political stint until he forms the party, and also called out to his fans to assist him in forming the structure of the party. "Truth, work and growth will be the three founding principles for our party. I request the fan clubs to assist in making arrangements to give a structure to the party. The fan club should make sure that our message should reach every place. Till that time, I would like to tell everyone to not enter political controversy, fight or shout at politicians. The party will be formed at the right time, and we should work towards fulfilling our promise," he said. Rajinikanth, who is referred as "Thalaivar" or "Ultimate Boss" by his fans, enjoys almost demigod status among his followers. He has been fantastic as Abhineta but flop as Neta . Will he be able to overcome his political infirmities as person of non-Tamil origin which both MGR and #Jayalalitha could? @superstarrajini — Prabhu Chawla (@PrabhuChawla) December 31, 2017 Hearty welcome @superstarrajini sir to Politics. His speech on the entry is fabulous & absolutely clear on the step by step approach to his entry. I am confident he is going to make a big difference to TN Politics soon. Let's welcome Thalaivar — Dhananjayan Govind (@Dhananjayang) December 31, 2017 Hats off to @superstarrajini for his bold and daring decision to enter the murky world of TN politics. He also made a comment that his party will be driven by “spiritual” ideology and he is not an atheist. He can make a change. pic.twitter.com/fFRoSLBklq — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 31, 2017