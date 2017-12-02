Actor Vishal, BJP's Nagarajan to contest Chennai bypoll

Chennai: One more Tamil movie hero Vishal Krishna -- popularly known as Vishal -- has made a political plunge and will contest the December 21 bypoll to the R.K. Nagar assembly constituency, the actor announced on Saturday.

Vishal is expected to file his nomination as an Independent candidate on Monday.

However, Vishal, could not be reached for his comment.

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, will be fielding its spokesperson K. Nagarajan as its candidate for the bypoll.

Vishal is also President of the Tamil Film Producers' Council and General Secretary of the South Indian Film Artistes Association, better known as Nadigar Sangam/Actor's Association. The state in the recent times has seen a clutch of actors expressing their willingness to jump into the political arena. Actor Kamal Haasan has expressed his decision to jump into politics, while Rajinikanth has also said that he would consider a political foray. The ruling AIADMK and the DMK have already announced E. Madhusudhanan and N. Marudhu Ganesh, respectively, as their candidates for the R.K. Nagar seat. Sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran will also be contesting as an Independent candidate.