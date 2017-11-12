Actors shouldn't join politics only because they are popular: Prakash Raj

[India], Nov.12 (ANI): Actor Prakash Raj on Sunday said that actors should not join politics only because they are popular and have huge fan following.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, the actor said, "The actors should not come into politics only because they are popular. It's a disaster. We should not vote as fans but as responsible citizens."

He further urged the actors to come with a clear perception of the issues the country is facing and win the trust of the people.

Prakash Raj also denied the possibility of joining a political party and said, "I am not joining any political party."

The statement comes a few days after veteran actor Kamal Hassan formally announced his decision to enter the political arena. (ANI)