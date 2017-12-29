Adi Sankaracharya united India culturally: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is in Kerala for a two-day visit, said on Friday that Adi Sankaracharya had united India culturally.

While addressing a news conference at the Sri Adi Sankara's Paduka mandapam here, Chouhan said, "Adi Sankaracharya has made the efforts to unify India culturally. The solution to all the issues prevailing around the world can be found in Sankaracharya's Advaita Vedanta."

"Kalady in Kerala is Sankaracharya's birth place but he had spent a part of his life in Omkareshwar on the banks of river Narmada in Madhya Pradesh," said Chouhan.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan flagged off a drive from Adi Sankara Nilayam in Veliyanad village to collect soil for a 108-foot statue of Adi Shankaracharya, which will come up at Omkareshwar on the banks of River Narmada. The drive is part of Ektam Yatra, which was flagged off by Chouhan from various cities in Madhya Pradesh on December 19 and will conclude at Omkareshwar on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the statue at Omkareshwar on January 22.(ANI)