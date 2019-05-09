Aditya Talwar moves CBI court, seeking cancellation of NBW in money laundering case

[India], May 9 (ANI): Aditya Talwar, son of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, on Thursday moved a special CBI court, seeking cancellation of the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in a money laundering case.

CBI judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj, while posting the matter for hearing to May 14, sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the plea.

Aditya Talwar filed the petition a day after the Delhi High court asked him to approach the trial court concerned regarding cancellation of the NBW.

Recently, CBI judge Bhardwaj, after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED in the case, had issued production warrants against Deepak Talwar and Aditya Talwar, who has also been named as an accused. Aditya Talwar is an NRI and a resident of Singapore. ED's counsel had earlier told the court that the investigation revealed that Deepak Talwar, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, obtained "undue favours" for the private airlines using his contacts.It was also alleged that he had acted as a middleman to favour foreign private airlines in seat-sharing on Air India's profitable routes, causing huge loss to the national carrier. Central agencies are probing various other cases related to money laundering against Deepak Talwar. He was arrested after being deported from the United Arab Emirates on January 30. (ANI)