Adityanath announces relief for thunderstorm victims

[India], June 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to provide immediate relief and assistance to the people affected due to heavy rains and thunderstorm in the state.

The chief minister also asked the officials to assess the losses caused due to the thunderstorm.

As many as 15 people were reported dead and nine others left injured after thunderstorm hit various regions of Uttar Pradesh on May 29.

The causalities were reported from Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Amroha, and Sambhal districts of the state.

Trees, electric poles, and hoardings also fell down at some place causing massive destruction. (ANI)