Adityanath announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of thunderstorm victims

[India], May 05 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia each for the kin of those killed during Wednesday's thunderstorm.

He, along with other officials, reached here and interacted with the victims and reviewed the relief measures being taken by the district administration.

The chief minister said, "Relief has been provided to the affected. Kin of those who died have been given Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia and the injured are given free treatment in hospitals."

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister cut-short the campaigning in Karnataka on May 4 and headed for his state to meet the victims after facing a backlash from the opposition. Adityanath was scheduled to campaign for three days in the state for the assembly polls. He held as many as eight rallies in different parts of Karnataka on Friday before returning to Agra. This came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a swipe at Adityanath for not being available at a time when his state had been hit by a massive thunderstorm which claimed over 70 lives. Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav had also rapped the Chief Minister for campaigning in Karnataka. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)