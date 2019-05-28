Adityanath assesses preparations ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi visit

[India], May 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his constituency on Monday.

Modi is scheduled to hold a five-kilometre-long roadshow in the constituency to celebrate his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

The preparations for his welcome have been completed and the area has been decked up with BJP flags, ribbons and wall paintings of Buddha and other spiritual idols. Cleaning and maintenance work has also been completed.

Speaking to ANI, Varanasi SSP Anand Kulkarni said, "We have done all the arrangements, state police along with paramilitary will be deployed for the security. More force in civil dress will also be deployed to beef up the security. We are alert." All the roads along the route which Modi's convoy is scheduled to take have been barricaded. After the 'darshan' and 'puja' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul. Modi had defeated his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections. (ANI)