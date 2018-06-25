Adityanath attacks Congress for 'duplicity' on Ayodhya matter

[India], June 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit out at the Congress Party for their duplicity towards the Ayodhya matter.

In a scathing attack on senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, the Chief Minister said, "On one side people from the Congress filed a PIL to postpone the verdict of Ayodhya after 2019 General Elections and on the other hand they talks about solution and simultaneously they blame the BJP too not taking any appropriate step in this matter."

Last year, senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal requested the Supreme Court to defer the hearing in the case till 2019. On construction of Ram Temple, Adityanah said, "When Lord Ram will shower his blessings on Ayodhya, the Ram Mandir will definitely be built and there should be no doubt about it. At least there shouldn't be any doubt among saints." The Chief Minister visited Ayodhya to attend the 80th birth anniversary of Mahant Nrityagopal Das and addressed the gathering there. Adityanath assured the people of overall development in Ayodhya as well as the Ram Temple's construction. Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is a century old point of a tussle between Hindus and Muslims. The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque. Citing this, Hindu zealots demolished the mosque on December 06, 1992, triggering communal riots in various parts of the country, in which over 2000 people were killed and left hundreds injured. (ANI)