Adityanath calls Siddaramaiah a 'liar'

[India], May 04 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called his Karnataka counterpart a "liar" after Siddaramaiah took a swipe at the former for being in poll-bound Karnataka at the time of dust storm that claimed over 70 lives in UP.

Adityanath was earlier scheduled to continue campaigning in Karnataka till May 5 and leave after addressing two more election meetings.

"Siddaramaiah jhooth bolne mein bahut siddhast (perfect) hain. (Siddaramaiah is perfect in speaking lies). I am personally monitoring relief work in the areas affected due to heavy rain and dust storms in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath told ANI.

Adityanath said he will reach Agra tonight to monitor the rescue and restoration works and added that he will then leave for Kanpur to supervise the relief efforts there. Yesterday, over 100 people died in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, owing to severe dust storms which hit several parts of western and northern India. In Uttar Pradesh alone, the high-intensity dust storm left over 70 people dead, 83 injured and 105 domesticated animals killed with Agra, Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao among the worst affected. Earlier, Adityanath had said no laxity will be tolerated in providing succor to the needy. He announced a compensation of up to Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the state while those injured will receive Rs 50,000 each. (ANI)