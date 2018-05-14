Adityanath chairs disaster management meeting

[India] May 14 (ANI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday chaired a disaster management meeting.

The disaster management officials briefed the Chief Minister about the recent casualties caused due to a thunderstorm in the state.

As per Ministry of Home Affairs, 51 people lost their lives and many injured due to the dust storm in different regions of Uttar Pradesh, including Kannauj, Aligarh, Kasganj, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Auraiya, and Sambhal.

While the deadly storm claimed the life of one person and injured four in Ghaziabad, one woman was killed and a man got seriously injured in Greater Noida. One person was killed each in Kannauj, Aligarh and Sambhal district, while four were killed in Kasganj and two in Bulandshahr. In the wake of the storm, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has directed all District Magistrates and Commissioners to provide immediate relief and ensure medical assistance to the injured. (ANI)