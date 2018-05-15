Adityanath congratulates BJP for leading in ongoing trends

[India] May 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for currently leading the ongoing trends in the recently concluded Karnataka state assembly election.

"The win in Karnataka is dedicated to all party workers. I also congratulate the people of Karnataka," said Adityanath.

Currently, the new political development has emerged after the numbers of the BJP started to drop from 115, which was a majority number.

As per Election Commission trend, the BJP is currently leading on 106 seats, Congress on 76, JD (S) on 37, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party is on one seat, and Independent is on one seat.

Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 113 seats to form the government. (ANI)