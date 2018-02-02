Adityanath congratulates Jaitley for skill development centers, MSP hike

[India], February 02 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for announcing to open skill development centers in the state.

The Chief Minister, who met the Finance Minister earlier today in Delhi, hailed the Union Budget announcement to keep the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all unannounced Kharif crops at least at one and a half times of the production cost.

"I congratulated the Finance Minister for the announcements of MSP at 1.5 times cost of production and opening of skill development centers," Adityanath said after the meeting.

Adityanath also invited Jaitley to Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit, which is scheduled to be held on February 21 and 22. Jaitley, on Thursday announced that the government has decided to keep the MSP for all hitherto unannounced crops of Kharif at least at one and half times of their production cost. "This historic decision would prove an important step towards doubling the income of our farmers and NITI Aayog in consultation with central and state governments will put in place a foolproof mechanism so that farmers will get adequate price for their produce," Jaitley said while announcing Union Budget 2018-19. (ANI)