Adityanath congratulates students for passing board exams

[India], Apr. 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated all the students who passed UP board Class X and XII examinations.

The Chief Minister told ANI, "I am really happy that such a good result has come. I want to congratulate everyone who has passed in these examinations. This time all the exams were held without any complaints of cheating coming from anywhere."

Earlier today, the results of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) for class 12 and 10 were declared on the official website upresults.nic.in.

UP Board director Awadh Naresh Sharma told media that the passing percentage of boys is 72.27 percent and that of girls is 78.81 percent. "Results of class 12th of UP Board have been announced. The passing percentage of boys is 72.27 percent and the passing percentage of girls is 78.81 percent. Rajneesh Shukla and Akash Maurya topped with 466 marks each," Sharma said. Meanwhile, Class 10th topper Anjali Verma, daughter of a farmer, thanked her school teachers for helping and supporting her. "I am very happy to top the exam. I was confident of scoring good marks. Our school teachers helped us to prepare well. I want to become an engineer. My father is a farmer who has always supported me," Verma said. (ANI)