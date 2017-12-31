Adityanath discusses Magh-Mela plans with Akhada Parishad representatives

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the representatives of Akhada Parishad at his residence in Lucknow

The meeting was held in order to discuss the preparations for the 'Magh-Mela'.

Speaking to ANI, Yogi Adityanath assured the head of the Akhada Parishad the state government was seriously committed to ensuring all facilities and security for domestic and foreign visitors and to the devotees so that there was no inconvenience to them.

"The preparation is going on for the Kumbh Mela and Magh Mela is kind of a rehearsal to that. It is starting from January 2. I am obliged that all the representatives of Akhada Parishad are here. It is a very important event and there will be a lot of devotees and visitors during this Mela. So we have talked about the security arrangements. They gave very important suggestions which the government is going to implement. I have also appealed to everyone to maintain the cleanliness of River Ganga. All the arrangements would be in place in time," he added.

The chief minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other important dignitaries have also been invited to attend the Mela. He further said that the UNESCO recently recognised the Kumbh Mela as an "intangible cultural heritage of humanity". With the Magh Mela starting from January 2, 2018, the authorities are giving a final touch to the arrangements. For accommodating lakhs of devotees, who would be taking the holy dip in River Ganga during the month long Kalpwas and on the six major bathing days, authorities have constructed 15 temporary ghats.(ANI)