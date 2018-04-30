Adityanath extends greetings on Buddha Purnima

[India], Apr. 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday extended warm wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Buddha Purnima is being celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

"Buddha's teachings are relevant even after 2500 years. His message is still as important. I extend my warm wishes to all of you on the occasion of Buddha Purnima," Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Gorakhpur.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid tribute to Lord Buddha at the Buddha Smriti Park in Patna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion and tweeted. "The teachings of Lord Buddha are extremely relevant in the 21st century. His was a life devoted to alleviating suffering and removing injustice from society. His compassion has endeared him to millions. Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone!" Meanwhile, the temple town of Bodh Gaya, the birthplace of Buddha, has been decked up for a two-day Buddha Jayanti. (ANI)