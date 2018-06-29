Adityanath flags off air services between Varanasi, Kathmandu

[India], June 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Babatpur Friday evening.

The first flight which took off from Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport is being seen as a major boost for air travel from and to the spiritual city.

It will also help the devotees to easily visit two leading religious centres of Lord Shiva - Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and Pashupati Nath located in Nepal.

The two countries India and Nepal has closer diplomatic and cultural ties for decades. (ANI)