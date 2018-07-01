Adityanath gives Rs.51,000 reward to girls with 'sharp memory'

[India], July 01 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gave a reward of Rs. 51,000 each to two sisters who are acclaimed for their sharp memory as a part of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit dictrict, Honey Singh and Hasi Singh from can answer at least 2000 General Knowledge questions in less than one and half hours.

Adityanath, who met both the girls today, congratulated the talented duo and wished them for their future. and also assured help in future as well.

The Chief Minister also assured that state government will keep helping them in future. "I congratulate them. With their talent, they're connected with 'Beti bachao Beti padhao'. State government will support them, they'll be provided bus pass and help of Rs 51,000 each. In future too the government will keep helping them so that they continue doing well and inspire others," he said. The girls, who came along with their father also expressed their happiness after meeting the Chief Minister. (ANI)