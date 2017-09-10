Adityanath hails 'Startup India' campaign

[India], September 10 (ANI): Hailing the 'Startup India' initiative Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that under the campaign it was made compulsory for the banks to lend money to women and people of Scheduled Tribe at lesser interest.

"Under Startup India, it was made mandatory for banks to lend money to women and people of Scheduled Tribe at lesser interest," Adityanath said here while addressing a gathering.

Startup India campaign is based on an action plan aimed at promoting bank financing for start-up ventures to boost entrepreneurship and encourage start ups with jobs creation.

The campaign was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his August 15 address from the Red Fort in 2015. (ANI)