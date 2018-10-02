Adityanath hands over Rs 40 lakh cheque to Vivek Tiwari's kin

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday handed over a cheque worth Rs 40 lakh to the kin of Vivek Tiwari, who was allegedly shot dead by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area last week.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) enacted the crime scene of the incident which led to the death of Tiwari, earlier in the day.

The deceased's wife, Kalpana Tiwari, and the eyewitness in the case were present at the spot. The SIT took note of the details and are slated to analyse the data soon.

"SIT, forensic experts, ballistic teams and everybody else from the team was at the spot. We recreated the crime scene. The forensic and ballistic teams have noted down what they needed. We will analyse all the aspects now," Lucknow Inspector General (IG) Sujit Kumar told reporters. Tiwari's postmortem report disclosed that he died due to a gunshot injury on the left side of his chin. Later, the eyewitness also said that the accused constable Prashant Chaudhary shot Tiwari from the front.(ANI)