Adityanath holds Janta Darbar in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday organised Janta Darbar at the Gorakhnath Temple, here.

People in large numbers gathered at the Gorakhpur Mutt to address their issues to the Mahant.

Before taking over as the chief minister of the state, Adityanath used to hold such meetings to address the grievances of people directly.

People from different strata of the society were present in the Darbar, who late said their issues were redressed.

"Four years back, I and my family were cheated by a group of 'bhu-mafia' in the name of property. Even after continuous complaints, no action was taken. Yogi ji has taken cognisance of the incident," said a visitor.

In the last Janta Darbar that was held on November 21, a woman from Ramapur presented her grievance to Adityanath. The woman had alleged her husband gave triple talaq over the phone. (ANI)