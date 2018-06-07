Adityanath interacts with UP board toppers

[India] June 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the toppers of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Adityanath lauded the toppers for their success and also congratulated the teachers and the family members of the students.

Earlier on May 29, Adityanath felicitated meritorious students of Classes X and XII from the state Board.

The results of Classes X and XII UP Board exams were declared in April.

About 72.27 per cent girls and 78.81 boys passed the High School exams successfully while 14, 12,519 boys and 11, 91,574 girls were declared passed in Intermediate. In High School exams, 30, 28,767 students had appeared in the exams, whereas 26, 04,093 students had appeared in Intermediate. (ANI)