Adityanath launches cleanliness drive in Gomti river bank

[India], June 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began a cleanliness drive in Gomti river bank here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister is being accompanied by cabinet ministers, the mayor, and a number of MLAs.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Adityanath opined that the effort of citizens is necessary to keep the country clean.

"The India Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of was not only about an independent India, but also a clean India. Our vow should be to clean our country and serve Mother India. There are so many countries in the world that are known for their cleanliness, and that is due to the efforts of the citizens in those countries," he said.

The Chief Minister also made people present there to take a pledge to devote time to keep their surroundings clean. Around 7000 volunteers have been deployed for the cleanliness drive, and have been provided with safety gear. The Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' on October 2, 2014, with a vision of achieving 'Clean India' by 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, at several events, has pitched for this drive and sometimes even took up the responsibility to clean the state. He recently took up the broom to clean the litter himself in Lucknow slum. Adityanath took to the streets of Balu Adda Malin Basti along with some of his cabinet ministers to clean the litter.(ANI)