[India], Apr. 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Roja Gehu Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna also accompanied the Chief Minister.

He also had a conversation with the farmers there.

Adityanath is also scheduled to visit Lakhimpur and Amethi later today. (ANI)