Adityanath pays surprise visits to under construction sites in Varanasi

[India], May 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a surprise visit to various under-construction sites including hospitals, water treatment plant and pumping station in Varanasi late on Saturday night.

Adityanath's visit comes after the deadly under-construction flyover collapse in Varanasi, which on May 15 left at least 18 people dead and 11 others critically injured.

During his visit, Adityanath at first inspected the ESI hospital. He asked the concerned authorities to get the construction work done by December 2018.

Thereafter, Adityanath headed to Sarnath to inspect the condition of the 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant, which after completion is expected to source clean water to 7 lakh and 27 thousand people. The project is expected to be ready by November later this year. He later visited a pumping station in Chowka Ghat and a cancer hospital in Leher Tara. The Chief Minister asked the officers on duty to get the pumping station ready by June 29. The Chief Minister also asked the officers on duty to construct the cancer hospital as soon as possible since it's being made for the welfare of the society. In the Nariya locality near the Banaras Hindu University, Adityanath visited the construction site of Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital. Adityanath ordered the concerned department to get the hospital ready by December 2018. Adityanath is taking all the under-construction sites into consideration after the flyover mishap. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath announced ex-gratia for the affected families. Varanasi Police has ordered the officials of the Uttar Pradesh Setu Nigam to not leave the city without informing the Superintendent of Police (SP). Earlier, SP Crime JN Pandey told the media that police have gathered all the information from the project manager of the collapsed bridge. A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and section 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later in the day, Yogi Adityanath will also visit the site where a portion of the under-construction flyover collapsed. (ANI)