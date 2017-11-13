Adityanath praises Raman Singh for making Chhattisgarh 'model' state

[India], November 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday praised his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Raman Singh, for putting the state on the path of development.

"Chhattisgarh as a state has been progressing day by day. The credit goes to Chief Minister Raman Singh and his ministers," said Adityanath, who was here to attend an event.

"I am delighted to see the progress - be it in education, business or medical sector. Chhattisgarh has become a model for many states," the UP chief minister told mediapersons.

Further, Adityanath also expressed confidence over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) good show in the Gujarat Assembly elections. "The BJP will again win with majority. Rahul Gandhi is a defeated leader. Wherever he goes for election campaigning, his party (Congress) loses," he said. The polling for 182-seat Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 9 and December 14. (ANI)