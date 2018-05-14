Adityanath reviews people-friendly schemes with MLAs

[India] May 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed centrally and state sponsored people-friendly schemes with the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) here.

Talking to media after meeting, Adityanath said, "We had detailed discussion on the progress of Gram Suraj Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Ujala Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Public Distribution System and all other centrally or state sponsored schemes."

He informed that the MLAs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been visiting villages to apprise the villagers about such schemes.

"We are also coming up with some new development schemes," said the Chief Minister.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for implementing people friendly schemes in a short span of four years that "no other previous governments had implemented".

"Every scheme is unique that benefits the last man of the society. For example, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna is an answer to a statement of former Prime Minister from Congress that the Centre sends Rs. 100 for the last man of the society but only Rs. 10 reaches to him. Prime Minister Modi has ensured that Centre's Rs. 100 will reach to the last man of the society through Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna and Direct Benefit Transfer," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister added that 885000 homes in the rural areas and 360000 homes in the urban areas were allotted under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)