Adityanath reviews storm-affected regions in Kanpur

[India], May 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting to review the storm-affected regions of Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat districts on Saturday.

Earlier, he announced Rs. 4 lakh ex-gratia each for the kin of those killed during Wednesday's thunderstorm.

More than 100 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, owing to severe dust storms which hit several parts of western and northern India.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, the high-intensity dust storm left 70 people dead, 83 injured and 105 domesticated animals killed with Agra, Bijnor, Bareli, Saharanpur, Pilibhit, Firozabad, Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Rae Bareli and Unnao among the worst affected.

The storms also caused widespread damage to private and public property, as many houses were left battered and trees uprooted. Also, electricity connection in many areas was also severed as power lines and electricity poles were damaged. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister cut-short the election campaigning in Karnataka and headed for his state to meet the victims. (ANI)