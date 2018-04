[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Israeli Ambassador to India Daniel Carmon here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister will meet the Israeli envoy at his office where the two will hold a discussion on horticulture.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will hold a cabinet meeting.

Israeli ambassador and the Chief Minister are also likely to discuss possibilities around defence corridor, which is being planned in Bundelkhand region. (ANI)