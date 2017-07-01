Adityanath urges Muslim women to come forward for their rights

[India], July 01 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who recently completed 100 days in office, described Triple Talaq as a social problem and it would be good if Muslim society itself resolves it.

"Triple Talaq is a social problem, it would be good if Muslim society itself resolves it," Adityanath said in an interview with ZEE CEO Jagdish Chandra.

He also said that the difference in male - female sex ratio has to be reduced. Muslim women have to come forward for their rights, he added.

He further said that there were some recommendations of the Central Waqf Board which have to be and are being implemented.

Adityanath said he was satisfied with the work done by his government in the first 100 days.

He said his government would continue to work for all sections of society without discrimination.

"We are satisfied with the work we have done in the first 100 days of our government, but 100 days is little for change or development in any state. We want to assure people that the government has started initiatives to take Uttar Pradesh forward on path of development," Adityanath said.

He accepted Uttar Pradesh was ravaged by nepotism and castism and expressed the hope that his government would change the dynamics in the state.

He praised for government's initiatives to start the anti-Romeo squads for better women security and for waiving off farmers loans as one of significance.

He said around 86 lakh farmers have benefitted with the waiver.

"Waving off farmer loans will not affect developmental works in the state. Loans worth Rs. 22,000 crore were waived off for sugarcane farmers. It's our aim to protect farmers. We're buying five times more wheat from them," he said.

Pledging to achieve open defecation free status in the state, he said that every household in the state would have a toilet by 2018.

Adityanath further said that his government has asked the Centre to provide 24-hour power supply all villages in the state.

The 44-year-old chief minister had taken oath with two deputies and 44 other ministers on March 19 after the BJP won 325 out of 403 state assembly seats. (ANI)