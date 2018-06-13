Adityanath visits ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS

[India], June 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Wednesday.

Vajpayee was admitted at the state-run hospital on Monday, where he was detected with urinary tract infection.

While a number of leaders visited the former prime minister, prayer meets were held at a number of cities across the country.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers offered special prayers on the banks of Ganga River in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's constituency for the well being of the veteran leader, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

"We are praying for his long life. Hope he gets well soon," Dr. Sunil Mishra, a member of the Kashi Vidyut Parishad Sarvojan, the organiser of the prayer meeting, told ANI. Similarly, BJP workers also held prayer meets at Kanpur and Lucknow, the Parliamentary constituency of the former prime minister. Earlier in the day, AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria said Vajpayee will recover completely in the next few days. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in the last 48 hours. His kidney function is back to normal, heart rate, respiratory rate and blood pressure are also normal; they are being maintained without support. Hopefully, he will make full recovery in the next few days. Overall, his health is good," Guleria said at a press conference here. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had visited Vajpayee at the hospital. (ANI)