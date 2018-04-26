Adityanath visits Kushinagar accident victims, orders enquiry

[India], April 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday condemned the Kushinagar school van accident which claimed 11 student's lives as he visited the civic hospital to meet the accident victims.

He told ANI "Today an unfortunate incident has taken place. My heart goes to the family members who have lost their children."

He further informed to have spoken to state's rail minister Manoj Sinha regarding this incident and said, "The driver of the van is at fault at prima facie" who was probably driving with his earphones on.

Further, there is no confirmation yet upon the age of the accused driver. The Uttar Pradesh government will take a strict action against the people responsible for the incident and required arrangements shall be made to avoid any similar incidents in the future, as assured by Chief Minister Adityanath. He further pointed out the laxity on the part of the school which admitted the students with serious head injuries to BRD medical college instead of sending them to a higher centre. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also visited the site. Earlier in the day, Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs to the family of deceased. He also called for manual operation of the railway crossing. Earlier, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said that a total 18 school students were travelling in the vehicle out of which 11 have died. "7 are critically injured, the death toll may go up," he added. A total of 20 students were travelling in the vehicle. All students are said to be from Divine Public School. (ANI)