Adityanath welcomes Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's mediation in Ram Temple dispute

[India], November 14 (ANI): Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's slated visit to Ayodhya, in a bid to open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, on November 16, has found support in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The chief minister on Tuesday said it didn't matter who mediated the talks, as efforts on any level were good and worth welcoming.

"Any effort of mediation and at any level is good and worth welcoming," he told ANI.

Adityanath further said, "There have been negotiations and discussions earlier too. Hence, what's more important this time is that the discussions are carried out in a healthy enviroment and are conclusive."

The chief minister also underscored the importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, citing that nothing in India can be undertaken and accomplished without Lord Rama. "In India, nothing can be undertaken or accomplised without the mention of Lord Rama. He represents our faith, and is the focal point of all the beliefs in India," he said. The issue of Lord Rama and the Ram Temple grabbed headlines again yesterday when Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said he would open talks with stakeholders in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. "I will be going to Ayodhya day after tomorrow (November 16), and so far, all talks have been positive," he said. He made the announcement on the sidelines of his lecture to students of a university. Various attempts have been made by all stakeholders till now to resolve the matter amicably. Earlier, the Supreme Court had also suggested that an out-of-court settlement was the best recourse to the dispute. The apex court will commence the final hearing of the long-standing matter from December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the medieval-era structure. The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal Emperor Babar in 1528. The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram Temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque. (ANI)