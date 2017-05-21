Adityanath's RSS remark a 'sentiment echoed by all': BJP

[India], May 21 (ANI): Defending Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remark that if not for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) then Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and West Bengal would have been a part of Pakistan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said the statement was only a sentiment echoed by all.

"What Yogi Adityanath is saying is only a sentiment that is echoed by all. The RSS is the largest nationalistic organization in this country and in this world, which believes in the united India where we assimilate, we respect and we co-exists with others," BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI.

"India is a country that believes in unity in diversity whether it is states like West Bengal, Punjab that co-exists or Jammu and Kashmir with multiple cultural ethos's, religious believers and thought process. The beauty of India is that we are all one," she added. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was responding to the charges levelled by the opposition parties that his government was "concentrating" on issues of 'Gai, Ganga and Gau Raksha' on the instructions of RSS, which did not participate in the freedom struggle. "Agar RSS aur Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee na hote to West Bengal, Punjab aur Kashmir. Pakistan ke kabje mei hote (Had RSS and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee not been there, West Bengal, Punjab and Kashmir would have been under control of Pakistan)," Yogi Adityanath said. He further added that RSS is the only organisation in the world which does not take any help from the government and works selflessly through its swayamsewaks and pracharaks for the country and culture. Adityanath was addressing the last meeting of the first UP assembly session, where he was gheraoed by the Opposition parties over a myriad of issues dominated by concerns related to law and order situation in the state. (ANI)