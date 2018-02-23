  1. Sify.com
  4. Adivasi man lynched in Kerala, mob takes murder selfies

Last Updated: Fri, Feb 23, 2018 11:07 hrs
Kerala: A 27-year-old tribal youth, accused of theft, was allegedly beaten to death by the locals at Kadukumanna in Kerala's Attapady on Thursday.

The victim identified as A Madhu was a resident of Kadukamanna tribal hamlet.

According to the police, the local people handed him over to the Agali police around 6:30pm after thrashing the youth with sticks.

Some from the mob even took selfies after thrashing the youth.

Madhu collapsed, vomited and succumbed to injuries inside the police jeep on the way to the Government Tribal Speciality Hospital at Kottathara.

The mob accused the youth of stealing valuables from the house of a local individual a few days ago and caught him from the nearby forests around 4pm. 



Police has registered a case case of attempt to murder against 15 suspected to be involved in the incident and said strict action will be taken again those responsible.

Madhu's body has been taken to the Agali government hospital for autopsy. Agali Deputy SP N Subrahmaniyan said  the tribal youth was mentally challenged and used to stay in the forest occasionally. He had no means of contact with his family.