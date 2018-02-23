Adivasi man lynched in Kerala, mob takes murder selfies

Kerala: A 27-year-old tribal youth, accused of theft, was allegedly beaten to death by the locals at Kadukumanna in Kerala's Attapady on Thursday.

The victim identified as A Madhu was a resident of Kadukamanna tribal hamlet.

According to the police, the local people handed him over to the Agali police around 6:30pm after thrashing the youth with sticks.

Some from the mob even took selfies after thrashing the youth.

Madhu collapsed, vomited and succumbed to injuries inside the police jeep on the way to the Government Tribal Speciality Hospital at Kottathara. The mob accused the youth of stealing valuables from the house of a local individual a few days ago and caught him from the nearby forests around 4pm.

#Everywhere in #Kerala we see public doing moral policing and taking law into their hands. It shows the failure of CPM government and loss of faith in police and other law implementing agencies. Alleged murder of #tribal #Madhu by a crowd for stealing food is the latest incident — A. Harikumar (@journalistHari) February 23, 2018

The selfie from Kerala is an absolute shocker. Shows the depths to which society has fallen — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) February 23, 2018

Sheer loss of humanity...this mentally retarded tribal youth was an orphan kind. Accused of stealing food articles from a shop in Attapadi tribal area in Palakkad Dt in Kerala. Obviously due to hunger..beaten mercilessly by locals...died during Police taking him to hospital https://t.co/nhm7UDA5hs — J Gopikrishnan (@jgopikrishnan70) February 22, 2018



