Admiral Lanba's Israel visit to focus on defence cooperation

[India], June 11 (ANI): Strengthening defence ties and exploring new avenues for greater cooperation between the two armed forces will be one of the key focuses for Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba when he will visit Israel from June 12 to June 15.

Defence relationship between India and Israel, over the years has matured into one of mutual trust and confidence. It has been importing critical defence technologies from Israel.

In addition, both the armed forces and Defence Ministries have been cooperating through the medium of staff talks, Joint Working Group (JWG) and exchange of high-level visits.

"The visit to Israel by Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chairman COSC and Chief of the Naval Staff from June 12 to 15 is in continuation of such high level defence exchanges," an official release stated. During his visit to Israel, Admiral Lanba is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Israeli Defence Force's Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot, to explore avenues for greater cooperation between the two Armed Forces. He is also scheduled to meet the Commander-in-Chief of Israeli Navy, Commander of Israeli Air Force, Commander of Israeli Ground Forces and other Israeli defence officials. Additionally, Admiral Lanba will be visiting Haifa Naval Base and other Israeli Air Force and Army establishments. "The visit by Admiral Sunil Lanba will further consolidate the armed forces cooperation between the two countries," the release stated.(ANI)