Advani lauds Mukherjee for attending RSS event, says shows his 'grace and goodwill'

[India], June 8 (ANI): Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani on Friday lauded former president Pranab Mukherjee for his grace and goodwill in accepting the invitation for attending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event held in Nagpur yesterday.

The BJP leader also described Mukherjee's speech as an "illuminating exposition of the noble idea and ideals of Indian nationalism".

Mukherjee, who has had decades of association with the Congress, yesterday spoke on the concepts of nation, nationalism and patriotism in the context of India, at the RSS event in Nagpur.

A statement by Advani reads, "Yesterday's visit by Pranab Mukherjee, India's former President, to the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur, and his illuminating exposition of the noble idea and ideals of Indian nationalism, are a significant event in our country's contemporary history." Praising Mukherjee and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech at the event, Advani said, "There was significant concord and resonance in the views expressed by both leaders. Both of them highlighted the essential unity of India, which accepts and respects all diversities including the pluralism of faiths." Describing himself as a lifelong 'swayamsevak' of the RSS, the senior BJP leader said, "I believe that these two national leaders have truly set a praiseworthy example of dialogue transcending ideological affiliations and differences." Advani expressed his happiness that under the leadership of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the organisation has expanded and intensified its efforts to reach out to various sections of our nation in the spirit of dialogue. While concluding his thoughts on the matter, Advani hoped that such conversations, conducted in the spirit of openness and mutual respect, will surely help in creating a much-needed atmosphere of tolerance, harmony and cooperation to build an India of our common dreams. A political slugfest had erupted after Mukherjee accepted the invitation by the RSS for attending their officer trainees' programme at headquarters in Nagpur. (ANI)