Advani terms NDA's victory 'historic', says everyone delighted

[India], May 25 (ANI): BJP veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani on Saturday hailed the electoral victory of NDA as "historic" and asserted that all those who participated in these elections are delighted by the results.

Advani, who had in the past served as the former deputy Prime Minister of India, expressed happiness over the NDA's historic tally and said, "Everyone is delighted to know that by now it would only be said that numbers are around 300 but now it is 353. I am very happy that this is a historic mandate. Everyone who came here and participated in these elections is really happy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had on Friday visited Advani at his home to seek their blessings after the BJP-led NDA won a second term with a resounding majority. On Thursday, Advani had congratulated Modi as trends suggested that the party was inching closer to victory. He also praised the efforts of the party workers and Amit Shah for rendering his role as the party president successfully. "Amitbhai Shah as the BJP President and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country," the BJP leader had said. "May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead," he added. Advani had not contested in these elections and did not take part in campaigning either. (ANI)