Advisory for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

[India], June 21 (ANI): In order to ensure the safe and secure movement of yatri vehicles, the state police has issued a travel advisory for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

All vehicles carrying pilgrims have been advised to cross the Jawahar Tunnel before 3.30 p.m.

Pilgrims have been requested to follow the advisory strictly and cooperate with traffic police and security agencies.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the civil administration and all security agencies connected with the yatra," the advisory said.

The pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath will begin from June 29 and continue for 40 days.(ANI)