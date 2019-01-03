Advocate HS Pholka resgins from AAP

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader HS Phoolka on Thursday resigned from the party and handed over his resignation to party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Poholka took to microblogging site Twitter to share the details of his resignation and asserted that while he has tendered his resignation, party president Kerjriwal advised him against doing so.

"I have resigned from AAP & handed over resignation to Kejriwal ji today. Though he asked me not to resign but I insisted," he tweeted.

He has also said that he will be doing a media briefing on Friday to explain the reason for leaving the party as well as to disclose his further plans. A senior Supreme Court lawyer, Phoolka has been at the forefront of fighting the judicial battle in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case. After Congress leader Sajjan Kumar surrendered before Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail authorities here on Monday, Phoolka one of the petitioners in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, has appealed to the victims of the riot to not go to the court. In a statement, Phoolka said: "It is apprehended that Sajjan Kumar might try to create disturbances around the court tomorrow, to use as an excuse not to surrender and ask for an extension. I request 1984 Sikh genocide victims not to go to the court tomorrow. He has not got any relief from the Supreme Court. So, he has to surrender." (ANI)