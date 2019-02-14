Advocates demands constitution of High Court bench in Tirupati

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Advocates from the Tirupati Bar Association on Wednesday staged a protest demanding constitution of a High Court bench in the temple town.

Some advocates protested by standing in metal drums filled with water for the entire day.

Speaking to ANI, Vasu, a senior advocate, said, "We have already made a mistake by concentrating on High Court in Hyderabad and since Hyderabad is in Telangana, again the Chief Minister (N Chandrababu Naidu) is doing the same mistake and he is concentrating on Amaravati. The Chief Minister has taken a unilateral decision and established Andhra Pradesh High Court at Amaravati."

"Again a bench at Kurnool was proposed, and Amaravati and Kurnool are not far away from each other. We demand a High Court bench should be constituted at Tirupati. We have been being agitating for the last few years and it is very sad that the government is not even consulting Tirupati Bar association members," he added. Vasu further said that since Tirupati is a well-renowned place, a High Court bench should be constituted at the earliest. (ANI)