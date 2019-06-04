Advocates in Goa condemn arrest of Sanjiv Punalekar by CBI, demand his immediate release

[India], June 3 (ANI): Advocates here on Monday submitted a memorandum to the CBI office, condemning the arrest of Sanjiv Punalekar.

They also demanded the immediate release of Sanjiv, also an advocate, terming his arrest as a "direct attack" on privilege provided to lawyers.

They also protested in front of the CBI office here and shouted slogans condemning the arrest of Punalekar.

The memorandum submitted to the CBI reads: ''The arrest of advocate Sanjiv Punalekar is a gross violation of privilege communication of advocate-client relationship."

"There is a need to prevent possible exploitation of advocate-client relationship. CBI has directly attacked the privilege provided to the lawyers under the provisions of the law." "It is a great threat to the lawyer community at large as any accused may put any allegation against the lawyer...Such incident may occur with any of us if immediate action is not taken by the Bar Council and Bar Association," the memorandum said. The memorandum containing signatures of 26 advocates will also be given to the Prime Minster's Office (PMO) and Secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, said the protesting advocates. (ANI)